GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy announces 500 new jobs, Wilmington expansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy has announced a major expansion to its Wilmington operations.

GEH CEO Jay Wileman highlighted plans to grow the GEH workforce by approximately 500 jobs over five years. These new employees will support the future of advanced nuclear growth including the commercial deployment of the BWRX-300 small modular reactor.

“We are proud to have hired more than 250 people this year to be part of the team that is advancing the deployment of our carbon-free energy generation technologies,” Wileman said. “These new, high-paying jobs, will position us to lead the nuclear energy industry into the future, help customers meet climate goals and have a significant impact on the region’s economy.”

In addition, Global Nuclear Fuel–Americas announced an agreement to build the NatriumTM Fuel Facility at the site of GNF-A’s existing plant site near Wilmington. The facility represents an investment of more than $200 million, according to a press release.

Construction on the Natrium Fuel Facility is anticipated to begin in 2023 and, once complete, is expected to support up to 100 new, permanent jobs.

“The Natrium Fuel Facility will help establish the fuel supply chain that will be required for the U.S. to deploy advanced reactors domestically and globally,” senior vice president Tammy Orr said. “This is a significant investment in our operation, and we’re excited to build on our more than 50-year legacy as a fuel manufacturer in support of carbon-free energy generation.”

GE has a long history of support for the nuclear energy industry. Fuel for nuclear power plants has been manufactured at the Wilmington site since 1969.