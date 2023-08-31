Generator power helps keep traffic lights running during Idalia power outages

Generators helped keep the traffic lights on when the power went out (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Idalia knocked out power across portions of the Cape Fear, but it didn’t turn out the lights on some Wilmington traffic signals.

The lights were quickly up and running at College Rd. and Ringo Dr. with the help of generator power.

Each intersection in the city and several in the county are wired to connect to generators.

The initiative began in September of 2022, when generators were installed at nearly every intersection in Wilmington.