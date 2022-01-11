Genesis Block kicks off MLK Jr. celebrations in Wiilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The celebration of Martin Luther King Junior’s life and legacy has begun in the Cape Fear.

Genesis Block, along with the MLK Celebration Committee of Southeastern North Carolina, co-hosted a meet and greet on Monday night.

The event was an opportunity for business owners, area leaders, and community members to enjoy appetizers prepared by local chefs, beer and wine, and network with one another.

Just as Martin Luther King Junior had a dream, Community Manager Arhema Tilman says Genesis Block has a dream as well.

“We believe in entrepreneurial inclusion but we want to focus on an emphasis on minority and women-owned businesses to make sure that we have a fair shot just like Martin Luther King wanted Black people to have a fair shot in all areas of life,” Tilman said. “That’s what Genesis Block is also trying to do with minority and women-owned businesses and entrepreneurship as a whole.”

The annual MLK Day Parade is set for Monday starting at 11 am in downtown Wilmington. If you’d like to know more about MLK celebrations in the Cape Fear, visit here for a list of scheduled events.

For more information on Genesis Block, visit their website.