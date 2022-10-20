Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past happening this weekend in Burgaw

Ghost Walk of Pender's Past happening Friday and Saturday in the Historic Burgaw Cemetery (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The fifth annual Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past is happening this weekend in the Historic Burgaw Cemetery.

It will feature actors representing historical figures all throughout the county telling paranormal stories tied to historical events.

Stephanie Key, an assistant in the Pender County Tourism office and creative director for the Ghost Walk, says the county is rich in history and lore.

“We have such a good amount of the spooky, paranormal, weird, historical, facts, stories, legends, myths, and lore that we can do new stories every year,” Key said.

From the mysterious lights at Topsail Island to the superstitions of the Gullah Geechee culture, people of all ages can gather for a very spooky lesson in local history.

“It goes into our history yes, but it’s also a very good event that brings cultural awareness to everybody in Pender County,” Key said.

Tickets are still available for the event on Friday and Saturday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.