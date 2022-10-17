Ghost Walk returning to Historic Burgaw Cemetery

Ghost Walk of Pender's Past is scheduled for this month (Photo: Pender County)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past is returning for its fifth year at the Burgaw Cemetery.

The spooky-event is scheduled for October 21st and 22nd, beginning at 6:00 pm each night and running until 8:30 pm.

“We have new ghost stories that will cause you to look under the bed at night,” Ghost Walk director Stephanie Key said.

Featured will be Gullah Geechee haunts, a ghost that haunts the beach, pirates, and more.

“The Ghost Walk is a sell-out every year,” Pender County Tourism director Tammy Proctor said.

Tickets are on sale now for both nights of the Ghost Walk HERE.

Admission is $15 per adult and $10 for kids age 5-17 (under 4 is free with a paid adult).