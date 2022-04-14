Giant snake made of orange traffic barrels for National Work Zone Awareness Week

TEXAS (WWAY) — To kick off Statewide Work Zone Safety Campaign, the Texas Department of Transportation revealed a new giant snake sculpture made entirely of orange traffic barrels hit by inattentive drivers.

A recent study shows that traffic deaths in Texas work zones increased by 33% in 2021 and claimed the lives of 244 people, three of those people were construction workers. The rest, were people in vehicles, as well as pedestrians and bicyclists.

This campaign aims to remind drivers to stay safe and keep an eye out for work zone crews.

They hope that the snake sculpture will remind people to slow down and be alert when driving through the thousands of work zones in order to protect themselves and others.