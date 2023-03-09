Giblem Lodge requests local landmark designation in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilmington Historic Preservation Commission had a meeting Thursday evening, to consider local landmark designation for Giblem Lodge, the second-oldest Black Masonic temple in North Carolina.

The lodge, built in 1871, it’s on the corner of 8th and Princess Streets in downtown Wilmington. Local landmark designation would help preserve the lodge’s history and cultural significance. It would also ensure a 365-day stay of demolition if Giblem Lodge was ever to be in danger of being torn down, and increase its chances of securing grant funding for restoration.

Wilmington City Council will have the final vote on the designation at its meeting on April 4.