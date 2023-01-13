Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off Saturday

It's time for Girls Scouts to begin selling cookies (Photo: Girl Scouts - NC Coastal Pines)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s almost time to stock up on those Thin Mints!

Girl Scouts of the North Carolina Coastal Pines council are gearing up for another successful season of cookie selling, community service and joy spreading beginning Saturday.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Not only is the program a fun way for Girl Scouts to interact with their community, but it fuels their ability to speak confidently, practice money management and understand the ins and outs of running their own cookie business.

This year, cookie lovers can expect to stock up on all of their favorite cookie classics such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties. Or, get adventurous with last year’s new release, the Adventurfuls, an irresistible brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

But that’s not all! Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines is excited to welcome the newest sweet treat of the 2023 cookie season, the Raspberry Rally. This online exclusive is the perfect blend of creamy chocolate and sweet raspberry and is similar to the fan-favorite Thin Mints.

For over a century, Girl Scouts have been using the power of the cookie to help fund new adventures and skill-building activities such as camping trips and national travel, community service projects to make the world a better place, and council-sponsored events in STEM, wellness, financial literacy and environmental stewardship.

Girl Scouts will sell cookies door-to-door, at booths, and through their online Digital Cookie pages.