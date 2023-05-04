GLOW Academy inaugural graduation class announce their college decisions.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A big day at the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW). Students in the school’s very first graduating class announcing their next steps after graduation.

The 2023 inaugural class hosted “college decision day” for the first time in the school’s history.

Students got on stage, announced their college choices and then rang a bell in front of a crowd of faculty and family.

Some of the universities students will be attending are UNC Chapel Hill, NC State, UNCW and North Carolina A&T.

Xerra Robinson, a student from the inaugural graduating class is taking her talents to LSU in Louisiana.

“They gave me an $80,000 scholarship and I also got into the honors college, and then I’m going to go for business and I want to be a cardiovascular surgeon,” said Robinson.

Of the whole graduating class, 72% of the class are first generation scholarships, with $2.6 million in merit scholarships earned.