Glow Academy’s inaugural graduation class walks across the stage

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2023 inaugural graduation class of GLOW Academy walked across the stage on Saturday, receiving their diplomas.

Many of the graduating girls have been with the school from the beginning, starting their journey in 6th grade.

“Words really can’t describe how I feel. Excited, a little bittersweet cause I’m leaving them, but we’ll always still be together. Finally excited to be done, 7 years, after 7 years of being at the same school. Really, it’s monumental I want to say, kind of sort of, it’s just real emotional, but it’s also very much history and I’m just glad to be a part of it,” said Aaliyah Jones, graduating student who has been at the school since 6th grade.

The all-girls’ schools graduating class was able to merit over $3 million in scholarships, with 72% of the class being first generation college students.

“This school has been looking forward to the graduation of the class of 2023 since 2015, even. So, to see these students who came in as 6th graders is incredibly exciting for them, but for the staff, founders of GLOW and for their families, it’s an incredible day, ” said Principal of GLOW Academy Kate Tayloe.

The graduation ceremony was packed full of friends and family cheering on their loved one’s as they crossed the stage.

Principal Tayloe says she would describe the graduating class into one word.

“The class of 2023 I would say is determined. This staff has taught them how to advocate, how to set a goal and go out and get it. They are prepared to do that in the world.”

For Aaliayah Jones, this graduating class means a little bit more.

“I will always love them, I will always care for them, they will always be my sisters and no matter what they can always call on me.”