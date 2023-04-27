Glow Academy installs 660 solar panels to reduce carbon footprint

Hundreds of solar panels have been installed on Glow Academy (Photo: Glow Academy)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Glow Academy is continuing its sustainability initiative by installing a 300-kilowatt solar system.

The system includes 660 solar panels, which have been installed on three of Glow Academy’s buildings.

The project was completed in collaboration with Cape Far Solar Systems — a leading solar energy company in the region.

“We are thrilled to have completed this project and to have taken a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint,” said Todd Godbey, the CEO at GLOW Academy. “Not only will solar help us save money on our energy bills, but it will also provide a valuable learning opportunity for our students about the importance of sustainability and renewable energy.”

Glow Academy says this is one of the top ten largest solar systems in New Hanover County and the largest solar system on a school in eastern North Carolina.

The solar panel installation is expected to generate approximately 410,000 kWh of clean energy each year, which will help GLOW Academy reduce its carbon emissions by over 639,000 pounds annually. This is equivalent to removing 65 passenger vehicles from the road each year, powering 56.5 homes for the year, and planting 4,800 trees.