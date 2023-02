GoFundMe raises $250k for 72-year-old SC Domino’s driver

A 72-year-old Domino's driver has received $250,000 from a GoFundMe after a viral video of her falling while delivering pizza (Photo: WCIV)

72-year-old Barbara Gillespie now has nearly a quarter of a million dollars for her retirement.

But those funds didn’t come from her 401k- they came from people worldwide seeing a video of Barbara on TikTok and wanting to give her a better life.

