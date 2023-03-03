Golden Rule Peace Boat arrives in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– If you were out and about on the Riverwalk this afternoon, you may have noticed a sailboat displaying a large peace sign.

The “Golden Rule” Peace Boat, owned by the Veterans For Peace, has made a stop in Downtown Wilmington for the weekend as part of their journey along the east coast advocating for the Golden Rule Project.

After being sunk back in 2010, the restored Golden Rule launched in 2015 and has sailed from coast to coast.

Their mission is to raise awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war, and to build support for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

“A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought. So, we are advocating for the elimination of nuclear weapons,” said Helen Jaccard, Golden Rule Project Manager.

“That’s part of what we are trying to correct here. Just that kind of thing that has been happening all around the world with other nuclear testing that’s happening, and we are concerned about that,” said Art Roche, Golden Rule Crew Member.

The Golden Rule Peace Boat will be back on the waterfront along Water Street in Downtown Wilmington from 11 am-3 pm Saturday.

You’ll be able to stop by to take a tour of the boat, and learn more about the Golden Rule Project.

The Golden Rule says they need help now more than ever from funds, authors, speakers, artists, musicians, hosts, organizers, and boat crews.

To learn more about the Golden Rule Project, and to see how you can get involved, click here.