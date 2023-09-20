‘Golf Balls as Gifts’ raises nearly $500,000 for the ‘Wounded Warrior Project’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has raised nearly half a million dollars for the ‘Wounded Warrior Project’ and in a unique way.

Bob Duke had a hole-in-one idea one day 12 years ago.

He and his dedicated team of helpers collect lost golf balls, clean them, and resell them — donating the money to the ‘wounded warrior project’.

“I’ve had people ask me, ‘well how many hours do you work’ I said, ‘I never think about that, I work with a mission in mind,’” ‘Golf Balls as Gifts’ Founder, Bob Duke said.

It’s called ‘Golf Balls as Gifts’ and has been in operation for more than a decade.

Carolina National Golf Club in Bolivia and St. James Plantation in Southport are the two providers of the thousands of golf balls Duke and his team collect.

The Retired Army Master Sgt. said this is his passion and even at 80 years old he has no plans to stop the best game of golf he’s ever played.

“I’m really happy at what I do,” Duke said.

He said the work he does for the ‘Wounded Warrior Project’ is small compared to those who put their lives on the line for our country.

“I spent 34 years in the Army, and I got really mad when I saw too many people taking their own life,” Duke said.

He said there was one idea that immediately came to mind

“I’m gonna get some golf balls to give away and I’m gonna get the money out these people’s pockets,” Duke said.

Holly Williams is one of several people who work to help Duke in his mission to serve those who serve us. She said it’s rewarding to see what this has become.

“It starts out so small, right, Bob had a great idea. He had a bunch of golf balls; he started this program. He never imagined it would grow to be almost half a million dollars,” Williams said.

Williams and her husband, Dave, partnered with Duke — helping him help others.

Dave Williams said this project has grown over the years and he doesn’t see it slowing down.

“He’s bringing us 3,400 golf balls from his club up there and he’s gotten other people in the club to help him,” Dave Williams said.

The ‘Wounded Warrior Project’ is a non-profit organization that offers programs and resources for the nations service men and women.

Duke hopes the work he and his team have done will inspire others to find a way to support our troops.