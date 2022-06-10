Golf cart vs. truck collision in Ocean Isle Beach leaves two in hospital

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)- At around 1:30 p.m., Ocean Isle Beach Police responded to a crash just north of West 3rd Street on Causeway Drive.

According to one of the golf cart riders, the cart’s battery died, leaving the golf cart at a sudden stop in the road.

The golf cart was struck from behind by a moving truck.

Both people on the golf cart were taken to the hospital with injuries, and the driver of the truck was unharmed.

The Mayor of Ocean Isle Beach, Debbie Smith noted that neither person in the golf cart were wearing seatbelts, and that was the only reason they were injured at all.

The Mayor is reminding people who have or rent golf carts that the same rules apply as cars and trucks when it comes to wearing a seatbelt.