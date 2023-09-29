Good Morning Carolina team celebrates National Coffee Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday is National Coffee Day, and the Good Morning Carolina team celebrated with a live demonstration featuring a local barista.

Halle Pugh from Bespoke Coffee and Dry Goods stopped by the WWAY Studio in Leland to teach Matt, Donna, and Ramel how to make some seasonal fall drinks.

Pugh made both a cold brew latte and a tea latte. The cold brew latte is made with cold brew concentrate, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spices, and oat milk. The tea latte uses cinnamon spice tea and hazelnut tea from Cape Fear Spice Merchants, with added honey and frothed oat milk.

Watch it here: