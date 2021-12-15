Good Samaritan builds wheelchair ramp for North Carolina high schooler

Almay Belton (Photo: WXII)

HIGH POINT, NC (WXII via CNN) — For High Point Central High School freshman Almay Belton, getting off the bus after school was a miserable part of the day.



The 14-year-old is in a wheelchair and needs her father Anthony’s help to get up their front steps every day when she gets off the school bus.

“Basically when she gets off the bus she has a little frown on her face, like here we go, about to go up these steps,” Anthony said. “At the same time it’s hard on me, dealing with my back and I’m getting older, not younger.”

Last week, Almay and her dad were working their way inside after a day at school, when a passerby spotted them. And soon came knocking at their door.

“My wife called and she says ‘There’s a man at the door’. I said ‘what do you mean there’s a man at the door?’ And she says ‘there’s a man at the door with a big truck in the driveway and I don’t know who he is,” Anthony said.

Read more here.