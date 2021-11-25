Good Shepherd Center gives out turkeys and hams for Thanksgiving

Good Shepherd Center gives away turkey (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day, and one charity is making sure everyone enjoys the day.

Today the Good Shepherd Center held its weekly grocery giveaway, giving out a little extra to help people fill their tables for Thanksgiving. People were able to drive up to the Good Shepherd Center from 12pm-1pm to grab a turkey or ham, side items, and a dessert to cook for Thanksgiving dinner.

“For many people it is the difference between going hungry tonight, between having a meal. You know, that last bridge at the end of the pay period when you’re waiting for your next paycheck, like it is a really impactful opportunity for us to serve, and for the people that we serve,” said Stacy Geist, associate development director.

The Good Shepherd Center says it sees an uptick in the number of people showing up to the food giveaways around the holiday season.