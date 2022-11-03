Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals

The Good Shepherd Center is giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center is providing 1,000 free holiday meal boxes for residents in need this Thanksgiving.

The meals will be given away on November 16th from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 811 Martin Street.

Each box contains all of the nonperishable ingredients needed for a Thanksgiving dinner and a $25 voucher for a turkey redeemable at local grocery stores.

“The need is so great right now, and our numbers are higher than ever,” Good Shepherd’s Executive Director Katrina Knight said. “We are serving nearly 200 lunches a day in our Soup Kitchen. We are sheltering at least 85 men, women, and children every night. We know that the holidays are a particularly tough time and we want our neighbors to be able to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about how to pay for a special meal.”

Good Shepherd Center has a weekly Grocery Giveaway every Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., offering fresh and nonperishable groceries, as well as cleaning supplies, toiletries, clothing, and other necessities.