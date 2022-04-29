Google adds ways to keep personal info private in searches

(AP) — Google has expanded options for keeping personal information private from online searches.

The company said Friday it will let people request that more types of information be removed from search results.

These include personal contact information like phone numbers and email and physical addresses.

The new policy also allows the removal of other information that may pose a risk for identity theft, such as confidential log-in credentials.

The company said in a statement that open access to information is vital, “but so is empowering people with the tools they need to protect themselves and keep their sensitive, personally identifiable information private.”