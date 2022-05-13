GOP incumbent bouts mark NC legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four pairs of Republican incumbents in the North Carolina General Assembly are facing off against each other in next week’s primaries, but the most interesting legislative race may be among Democrats.

Gov. Roy Cooper took the unusual step of endorsing a primary challenger to Democratic Sen. Kirk deViere of Fayetteville.

DeViere has been accused of getting too comfortable with the GOP during 2021 budget negotiations and siding with Republicans on other issues.

Cooper is backing former Fayetteville city council member Val Applewhite.

The most high-profile primary between sitting Republicans may be between Sens. Deanna Ballard of Watauga County and Ralph Hise of Mitchell County.