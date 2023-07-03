Gov. Cooper appoints superior court judge for Bladen, Columbus Counties

Bladen County Courthouse (Photo: WWAY)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has appointed a superior court judge for Bladen and Columbus Counties.

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable C. Ashley Gore to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 13A, serving Bladen and Columbus counties. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Douglas Sasser.

“Judge C. Ashley Gore brings over a decade of legal knowledge and experience to the Superior Court bench,” Governor Cooper said. “I’m confident that she will continue her strong service in this new role.”

Judge C. Ashley Gore is currently a District Court Judge in Judicial District 13. Previously, she served as Assistant District Attorney for the 15th Prosecutorial District and was an Associate Attorney at Gore Law Firm. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctorate from Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law.