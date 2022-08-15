Gov. Cooper lifts Covid-19 State of Emergency

State of Emergency (Photo: MGN Online)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has ended the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency.

According to the governor’s office, there is no longer a need for the State of Emergency with vaccines, treatments, and new legislation now providing the requested flexibility to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and health care providers to continue to respond to the pandemic.

Many of the state’s public health measures combatting the pandemic had previously been lifted, but the State of Emergency continued to allow the distribution of vaccines and tests and regulatory flexibility to ensure staff capacity in the state’s healthcare system.

Following legislative changes made in the budget signed by Gov. Cooper in July that allow NCDHHS to continue to respond to the pandemic, the State of Emergency can be lifted.

“The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to our state and people now have the knowledge and the tools like vaccines, boosters and therapeutic treatments to keep them safe,” said Governor Cooper. “Executive orders issued under the State of Emergency protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods. North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people.”

Last week, local health leaders told WWAY the expiration of the state of emergency is not expected to have a significant impact on the community, but residents were advised to remain cautious with COVID-19 still prevalent in the community.