Governor Cooper appoints Heath Nance as Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus district court judge

(Photo: USAF / Joshua Magbanua)

(WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Heath Nance to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 13, serving Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties.

Nance will fill the vacancy created by the Superior Court appointment of the Honorable C. Ashley Gore.

“Heath Nance brings years of legal experience to the bench,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m grateful for his willingness to step up and serve the people of North Carolina.”

Heath Nance is currently the Chief Assistant District Attorney for North Carolina’s 15th Prosecutorial District. Previously, he served as the General Counsel for Black’s Tire Service, Inc. and has over a decade of experience in private practice.

Nance earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his Master of Business Administration from Elon University and his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law.