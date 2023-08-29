Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Idalia

File of Cooper (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency ahead of Idalia.

Cooper made the move to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies and services, help first responders and assist the agriculture industry to prepare in advance for inclement weather and protect consumers from price gouging.

“We are continuing to monitor Idalia’s course and its potential impacts on our state and it’s critical to make sure we are fully prepared,” said Governor Cooper. “It is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it’s too late. We also want to make sure our farmers are able to protect their crops.”

Idalia is expected to bring several hazards to North Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday, with the risk of flooding from heavy rain particularly in Southeast North Carolina.