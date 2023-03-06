Governor Cooper delivering State of the State address Monday night

Governor Cooper will deliver the State of the State address Monday night (Photo: Roy Cooper / YouTube)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper will deliver his fourth State of the State address Monday night.

The address is set to begin at 7:01 p.m. when the Governor enters the House Chamber. Cooper’s speech will run around 40 minutes.

Cooper is expected to emphasize that North Carolina is at a pivotal moment with opportunities for historical investments rebuilding North Carolina’s infrastructure, communities and economy. The speech will outline a vision for building enduring prosperity in every corner of the state for decades to come, according to a press release.

In his remarks, Governor Cooper will highlight transformational investments the state has made in child care, workforce development, and broadband and clean water infrastructure.

The Governor’s Office says the speech will also focus on investing in NC’s workforce, which is the bedrock of North Carolina’s economy, growing the clean energy economy, supporting safe, healthy communities and more.

You can watch Governor Cooper deliver the State of the State on our livestream HERE.