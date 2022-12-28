Governor Cooper marks successful year for North Carolina as 2022 winds down

Governor Cooper says 2022 was a very successful year for the state (Photo: Roy Cooper/Youtube)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — As the year draws to a close, Governor Roy Cooper is marking the success North Carolina had in 2022.

“This year, we’ve made once-in-a-generation investments to help our families and communities grow and thrive,” Governor Cooper said. “Our progress has made sure our state continues to be the best place for people to live, learn, work and raise a family. I’ve never been more excited about North Carolina’s future.”

According to Governor Cooper, a record number of new jobs were announced in 2022, with over 28,300 jobs being added.

Additionally, in partnership with North Carolina’s community colleges, the Governor launched the Longleaf Commitment community college grant program to help strengthen our talented workforce. The grant program provides recent high school graduates from low- and middle-income families the opportunity to receive at least $2,800 in federal and state grants to cover tuition and most fees at any of the state’s 58 community colleges.

In January, Governor Cooper issued Executive Order No. 246 affirming North Carolina’s commitment to a clean energy economy and directing next steps in the state’s plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions while creating economic opportunities for all North Carolinians, especially in underserved communities.

This year, North Carolina awarded over $270 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to providers. Almost 110,000 households and more than 3,600 businesses will receive access to high-speed internet thanks to this funding.

The state has also partnered with the Biden-Harris Administration to close the digital divide across North Carolina. In December, the U.S. Department of Treasury announced that North Carolina was approved to receive $177.7 million for broadband infrastructure to connect an estimated 78,100 households and businesses.

Governor Cooper says he will continue his work in 2023 to make North Carolina a state where people are better educated, healthier, have more money in their pockets and have the opportunity to live lives of purpose and abundance.