Governor Cooper presents bid for NC to host 2027 World University Games

Governor Cooper has submitted an official bid for the 2027 World University Games to come to NC

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina’s University Hub Region is a finalist site for the World University Games, the largest multisport event for student athletes in the world.

Governor Cooper hosted the Executive Board of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) at the North Carolina Executive Mansion today to demonstrate the state’s ability and desire to host the 2027 FISU World University Games.

North Carolina’s bid is one of two finalists to host the Games. This was the board’s final visit to the state before announcing the bid winner in November 2022.

“Not only are North Carolina’s universities and colleges great at sports, they are top tier educational and research institutions making our state an ideal location for the 2027 World University Games,” Governor Cooper said. “It’s an honor to host the Executive Board to show them all we have to offer.”

During the event, Governor Cooper signed a proclamation declaring September 20, 2022 as International University Sports Day. The Governor presented the proclamation and bid book to the FISU officials.

The World University Games will feature 7,000 athletes from over 150 countries and more than 600 universities. North Carolina’s University Hub region, which includes Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro, is a finalist for the 2027 World University Games. The other finalist is Chungcheong, South Korea.

North Carolina’s University Hub region features 19 colleges and universities with more than 260,000 students. North Carolina is home to more than 130 colleges, universities and community colleges across the state, including 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The 2022 state budget that Governor Cooper signed includes an allocation of $25 million in state funds to support the World University Games if the state is selected to host.