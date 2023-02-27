Governor offers $25K reward for information on Bladen County murder

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Bladen County Murder (Photo: WWAY)

COUNCIL, NC (WWAY) — Monday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 20-year-old Eric Lavon Chancy.

On June 10th, 2022, at approximately 11:42 p.m., Eric Lavon Chancy was shot while attending a high school graduation party on White Plains Church Road in Council, North Carolina.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.