Grammy-winning country music star, Pam Tillis, performing at Wilson Center in October

Pam Tillis is coming to the CFCC Wilson Center (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A country music star is coming to the Cape Fear.

Pam Tillis is scheduled to perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center on October 14th at 7:30 p.m.

Tillis has 13 top-ten hits, 6 number-one chart toppers, and over 7 million albums sold.

She is also a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, three-time Country Music Award winner, 2022 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominee, and daughter of country music legend Mel Tillis.

Tillis will perform top hits, including “Mi Vida Loca,” “Shake the Sugar Tree,” and her signature song, “Maybe it was Memphis,” as well as new music showcasing her own unique space as an entertainer.

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center members beginning on Tuesday, March 28th, at 10:00 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 30th, at 10:00 a.m.

