Grand Marshal announced for 2023 Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning to downtown Wilmington after weather cancelled it in 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Downtown Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has announced its 2023 Grand Marshal.

Connor Barth has been re-appointed Grand Marshal of the 22nd annual event, taking place on March 11th.

Barth is a graduate of St. Mary’s School, John T. Hoggard High School and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Following his college graduation, Connor had a successful multi-year career in the National Football League and is currently active in real estate in the Wilmington area.

The parade will start at 11:00 AM in downtown Wilmington.

The March 2022 Parade was canceled due to inclement weather.