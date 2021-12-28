Grand opening ceremony planned for Brunswick Riverwalk Park

Brunswick Riverwalk at Belville (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

Belville, NC (WWAY) — Construction work on a variety of improvements to Brunswick Riverwalk Park have been completed and a groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday morning.

The first phase of the work includes a new canoe/kayak launch attached to the existing fishing pier along with upgrades to the existing boat ramp. The project was funded by a combination of $190,449 in NC Department of Environmental Quality/Division of Coastal Management grant assistance and a cash contribution of $63,482 from the Town of Belville.

“Having these construction projects completed and our park ready for our residents to enjoy is a great way to end 2021,” said Mayor Mike Allen. “I’d like to thank our contractor, EZ Dock, for their tremendous work, as well as DEQ and the Division of Coastal Management for their funding, which made these improvements possible.”

The work is the first effort to be conducted under the Town of Belville’s Vision 2030 Plan, which is focused on creating mixed-use development that will serve as the heart of a new downtown Belville.

Earlier this year, Belville and the NC Department of Transportation held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate their joint effort to enable the expansion of the Brunswick Riverwalk Park.

The accord extends the park’s boardwalk more than a half-mile to the north of the park to connect with future development and a new downtown Belville off Old River Road.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the Brunswick Riverwalk in Belville on Wednesday, December 29th at 11 AM.