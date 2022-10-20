‘Great Clips’ offering free haircuts to military members on Veterans Day

Great Clips is offering free haircuts to military members on Veterans Day (Photo: Taylor Smith / Unsplash / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the tenth consecutive year, Great Clips salons across the country are showing appreciation for active and retired military service members on Veterans Day.

The company is offering free haircuts to all military members on November 11th.

Members can go into any Great Clips salon and get either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use later. In addition, non-veteran customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons can pay it forward. They receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran as a token of thanks. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 to Dec. 9, 2022, at any Great Clips salon.

“As a locally based Great Clips franchisee, I’m honored to be able to continue this tradition in our community with Great Clips for Veterans Day,” Great Clips franchisee Sydney Cummings said. “We’re looking forward to giving back in some small way to those who have given so much.”

Since the inception of the annual program, Great Clips salons have provided nearly 2 million free haircuts to active and retired military service members. That number continues to grow, adding up to over $27 million in complimentary haircuts.