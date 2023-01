Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast

A Great White Shark has pinged off the NC Coast (Photo: Erin McDaniel / CC BY 3.0)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast.

The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County.

It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet.

It weighs more than 1,600 pounds.

The shark was first tagged in September of 2021 in the Canadian Province of Nova Scotia.