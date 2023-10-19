Greek Festival drive-thru returning early next month

The Drive-Thru Greek Festival is returning in November (Photo; WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The annual Wilmington Greek Festival drive-thru is returning early next month.

The event will be held over three days from November 3rd through November 5th at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Hours for the first two days will be 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., with the third day running from 11:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

You can stop by and grab some delicious homemade Greek cuisine and enjoy some of the traditional sights and sounds of Greek culture from the comfort and safety of your own car.