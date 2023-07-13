Greenville mom wins $500,000 lottery prize weeks after her son’s $518,774 win

A woman recently won a large prize weeks after her son won a large prize (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

GREENVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Luck runs in the family in one North Carolina town.

Less than a month ago, Greenville resident Peggy Williams came to Raleigh with her son when he claimed a $518,774 Cash 5 jackpot and, on Tuesday morning, she arrived to claim her own $500,000 scratch-off win.

“This is hard to believe,” she said. “I went over it about 10 times to make sure I had it correct.”

Williams arrived at lottery headquarters to claim her winnings with her son Randy. He won the jackpot in the June 14th Cash 5 drawing.

“I feel like we are blessed,” he said.

Williams bought her lucky $10 Double Diamond Cashword ticket from the Food Lion on Easy Street in Greenville.

“I love to play the crosswords,” she said. “Those are my favorite ones.”

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Williams took home $356,253.

Her son initially planned to buy her a new house with his winnings, but Williams said they decided to use his win to fix up her current home. But after her most recent win, she said they might finally buy a new house after all.