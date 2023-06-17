Groundbreaking ceremony held for dam restoration project in Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — A long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony for one city in Brunswick County.

In Boiling Spring Lakes Saturday morning, a special celebration was held to kick-off the dam restoration project.

A groundbreaking ceremony, though many referred to it as a ground restoring ceremony.

The official signing day to begin the process was June 14 at a town meeting. However, Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor, Jeff Winecoff, said this event called for a ceremony of its’ own.

“I looked at them and said, ‘I’m gonna do the job I need to do to get this thing moving forward,’ and here we are today. We’re at that point,” said Mayor Winecoff.

This project has been underway for years now, as the dam was destroyed in 2018 as a result of Hurricane Florence.

Many in the community were disheartened by the disaster but remained hopeful over the past almost five years.

“My house is the white one right there. It’s hard to say, it’s hard to put into words. It’s monumental,” said resident Keith Stephens.

The project is estimated to cost around $50 million and anticipated to see completion in 30 months. Winecoff said it will surely be worth the wait.