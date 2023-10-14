Group gathers at Wrightsville Beach to pray for those affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, (WWAY) — Saturday, October 14th marked one week since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began.

To show their support for the Israel and the people affected by the conflict, more than 3 dozen people gathered along Wrightsville Beach Saturday morning to hold a prayer vigil.

The event was open to all religions but the majority were Christians.

The vigil’s organizer, Kristin Reeser, said the vigil gave people the chance to be involved and give their support.

“It’s a hope and a purpose,” Reeser said. “I strongly believe that most people probably feel kind of unsure, what’s the best thing that they can do. And sometimes, and prayer is the best thing that we can do, it’s not the least we can do, it’s the best thing we can do so that’s why we’re gathered here together.”

In the week since the conflict started, more than 3,500 people have been killed on both sides combined.