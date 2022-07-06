Group of volunteers picks up 35 pounds of trash along Carolina Beach Boardwalk, looking for more help

(Photo: Michelle Alberda)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A group of volunteers spends an hour each Wednesday morning in Carolina Beach helping to keep the area clean, and they’re looking for more volunteers.

Volunteer Michelle Alberda says 16 volunteers turned out this morning and helped collect a total of 35 pounds of trash, including dozens of cigarette butts.

According to the group of volunteers, they have partnered with the North Carolina Wildlife Federation. For every 25 pounds of garbage they pick up, the Federation adds a native tree or plant to future planting projects.

Alberda says the group plans to continue meeting each Wednesday at 703 Saint Joseph Street in Carolina Beach to help pick up trash from 8:30 am to 9:30 am.