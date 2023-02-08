Growth continues to take shape in the Town of Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The Town of Leland’s population more than doubled in less than a decade, according to the last census.

Now, more development and homes are potentially coming to highway 17 between Brunswick Forest and Walmart.

According to Town Manager David Hollis, the growth is likely to continue.

“Property owners there have come and talked to us about some of their ideas for what they may want to put there. In general, looking at a more commercial area towards 17, a residential area as you lead back to 133” said Hollis.

Hollis, also a Leland native, says while the land is currently in an unincorporated part of Brunswick County, that doesn’t mean nearby Leland residents wouldn’t feel the impacts of potential traffic.

Hollis says developers have spoken with the North Carolina Department of Transportation about concerns.

“One of the things that they’ve talked to the NCDOT about is a road from 17 to 133 all the way through there, that would help with transporting with people each way. As well as some north and south roads that would connect to existing neighborhoods” Hollis explained.

As well as commercial and residential development, this land could also be home to a baseball stadium. WWAY uncovered emails showing the Texas Rangers had reached out about potentially bringing a minor league team to the area. People who live nearby are paying close attention to these developments.

Brunswick Forest resident Joanne Levitan, who started the Facebook page “Leland Baseball Stadium”, says the opportunity brings excitement and questions.

“My first reaction was it sounds like something fun and something that would be entertaining and something for young people to do and worth finding out more about” said Levitan.

For her and others, those looming questions need answers.

“Concerns I’ve heard about are, ‘how is it going to be funded?’ ‘Is it going to be a bond issue’, ‘is it going to be a tax increase’, ‘concerns about what happens with the debt service on the bond.’ ‘What happens if a team pulls out, basically is this going to be a burden on the taxpayers?” Levitan expressed.

While Hollis couldn’t go into details about the development or potential stadium, those questions should be answered in the coming months.