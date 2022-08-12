GUILTY: 50-year-old man solicits 17-year-old coworker for prostitution

Gregory Jackson, 50, was sentenced to six months in prison for soliciting prostitution of a minor. (From: New Hanover County District Attorney's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New York man pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday.

According to District Attorney Ben David, Gregory Jackson, 50, made lude comments and aggressively hugged a 17-year-old coworker at a New Hanover County restaurant. Then on September 6, 2021, Jackson asked her to perform sexual acts on him for money.

The teen told her father what had happened, and he contacted restaurant management and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson confirmed the accusation was true, and he was fired and banned from the restaurant.

Following his guilty plea, Judge Frank Jones sentenced Jackson to serve six months in jail followed by 48 months of supervised probation.

The District Attorney’s Office encourages anyone with similar experiences to contact law enforcement.

“We often see grooming behavior where offenders attempt to normalize sexual conversation with young people in an attempt to later engage in sexual activity with them,” said Prosecutor Connie Jordan. “Most children, and even adults, are not comfortable reporting these experiences; offenders often

expect victims to be uncomfortable enough to keep their actions secret and not reach out for help.”

If Jackson violated the conditions of the sex offender control program, he must serve an additional 17-24 months in prison.