Gullah Geechee-inspired art exhibit on display at Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson

Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site has part of the Victoria Smalls Gullah Geechee Art Collection “Da Wada Brought Us and Kept Us,” on display through Aug. 30, 2023.

WINNABOW — Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site is hosting a special exhibition of Gullah Geechee-inspired art.

Part of the Victoria Smalls Gullah Geechee Art Collection “Da Wada Brought Us and Kept Us,” will be on display through Aug. 30. The exhibition, presented in partnership with the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor and N.C. Division of Historic Sites and Properties, consists of 13 original works of art from emerging and notable artists whose styles are influenced by Gullah Geechee culture and heritage.

The art in this collection derives from a broad range of styles and stories of aqua and rice cultures, conveying Victoria Smalls’ love of her Gullah Geechee heritage. This collection has taken more than a decade to acquire and is made up of over 20 works of art and also includes several sweetgrass baskets by local basket sewers as well as literature created by the Lowcountry Rice Culture Project.

Victoria A. Smalls is a public historian and educator, arts advocate and cultural preservationist, who values building sustainable communities through the arts. She is the executive director of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor and a Maven with the Art of Community-Rural SC.