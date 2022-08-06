Gullah Geechee week wraps up with Ocean Isle Beach event

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week.

The goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to a group that has a rich history in the Cape Fear region.

The Gullah Geechee came from the rice-growing region of West Africa who mostly settled along the coast from the Carolinas to Florida.

Gullah Geechee week will wrap up Saturday with an event in Ocean Isle Beach filled with live music, food and spoken-word artists.

According to organizer and performer Tyrone Hill he’s is a direct descendant of the nation, and wants to share his heritage through his music.

“Gullah Geechee Awareness Week has been recognized for about 10 to 11 years,” he said. “It’s important to have these type of events more of an awareness of the culture of the area or their true heritage.”

Not everyone is fortunate to know their roots, according to Hill.

“Some people don’t know their heritage so it will be enlightening, will be inspiring and it will cause others to want to dig a little deeper,” he said.

The event starts Saturday at 6 p.m at 2 Ladys & a Scoop Plus More in Ocean Isle Beach.

Early tickets cost $15 and $20 at the door, VIP seating is also available, call (910) 524-4473 for more information.