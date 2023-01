Gun recovered in search of Cape Fear River

Gun uncovered in the Cape Fear River (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Divers uncovered a gun in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday morning.

At the request of the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office dive team helped detectives search the river.

The gun is now being verified that it is a part of the investigation, but law enforcement nor the district attorney’s office could provide more details on the case this gun could be tied to.