Guttercast Film Festival honors Wilmington filmmakers

Filmmakers are feeling honored after Gutterbliss hosted the second annual Guttercast Film Festival at Jengo's Playhouse on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Photo: WWAY

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Filmmakers are feeling honored after Gutterbliss hosted the second annual Guttercast Film Festival at Jengo’s Playhouse on Saturday.

It was an all day event, with films from 36 countries featured at the festival, as well as over a dozen local filmmakers.

There were drinks, food, a Q&A with the filmmakers, and even live music performed by their mascot — the Gutter Goblin.

And of course, dozens of films from across a wide range of genres.

August Schaffer is the founder of Gutterbliss, and says all mediums of art in the Cape Fear should be celebrated.

“What we want to see is a bridging between the old and new generation of filmmakers and artists in the Cape Fear region. We want to tear down the walls between different forms of art because everyone belongs in the gutter,” Schaffer said.

Six local filmmakers received awards at the festival, with one lucky filmmaker receiving a grant for over $400.

Gutterbliss’ next adventure is what they call Gutter Spiel — a podcast dedicated to further highlighting local artists and filmmakers.