H2Go announces wastewater overflow incident in Leland, Belville

H2GO says customers may experience a reduction in water pressure as maintenance work takes place (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — On Friday, May 19th, Brunswick Regional Water & Sewer had 1 overflow event of untreated wastewater from the gravity sewer system, 1 overflow event of partially treated wastewater from the Belville Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP), and 1 bypass event of partially treated wastewater at the Belville WWTP.

A release from H2Go states the following:

The collection system overflow event was located at a manhole along Lanvale Road in Leland.

The amount of the overflow is estimated to be approximately 13,500 gallons.

The overflow from the manhole flowed to a drainage feature tributary to Sturgeon Creek.

Collections personnel discovered the overflow while responding to a lift station high-level alarm.

The Belville WWTP, located at 9911 Chappell Loop Road, had an overflow of partially treated wastewater when effluent pumps became air-locked and failed.

Air release valves installed on the effluent line were submerged and failed, air-locking the effluent pumps.

The partially treated overflow of the effluent tank was approximately 10,000 gallons and was contained to the treatment plant site.

The bypass of partially treated wastewater at the Belville WWTP occurred from excess inflow of storm water into the collections system.

Wastewater flows in excess of clarifier treatment capacities were bypassed to the disinfection system and effluent tank and then discharged to the Brunswick River outfall.

The volume of partially treated wastewater discharged to the Brunswick River was approximately 108,000 gallons.

While no specific storm water inflow sources were found, a number of temporary sewer plugs were caught at the Belville WWTP bar screen indicating that inflow from various development sites under construction contributed significant inflow when the temporary sewer plugs failed.

It is also known that a significant number of manholes in the collection system tributary to the North Lanvale lift station and the Belville WWTP were submerged from the significant rainfall event on May 19th.

These overflow events have been reported to the NCDEQ office.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Bob Walker at 910-371-9949.