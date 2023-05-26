H2GO beginning distribution of treated water from reverse osmosis plant

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — H2GO’s reverse osmosis water treatment plant will begin pumping treated water into the distribution system on May 30th.

While that’s happening, H2GO crews will be conducting a ‘flushing program’ to purge any contaminants from the water in nearly 200 miles of pipes.

Customers may experience high and low water pressure, and may taste, see and smell a difference in the water during the flushing program.

The company says it could take a few weeks.