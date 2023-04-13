H2GO provides update on Leland reverse osmosis plant

H2GO building in Leland (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — H2GO is providing the latest on the progress of its Leland reverse osmosis plant.

Just over a month after the company fixed a broken water transmission line, other obstacles have taken place.

A spokesperson with H2GO says three of ten well pumps failed and stopped working during required performance testing taking place prior to the plant going online. Contractors and sub-contractors are currently working to source replacement well pumps for the three that failed.

Once the well pumps have been acquired and installed, H2GO will retest the system and make any necessary adjustments before applying to have the plant put online.

Once the plant is up and running, it will draw water from various wells, which will go through the reverse osmosis process before being delivered to its customers.

H2GO Communications Director Stephanie Blair says customers shouldn’t experience any service disruptions during any of the process to get this plant online. She also emphasized that the new plant won’t have anything to do with handling PFAS in the water, because all of the wells it will draw water from have already been determined to be PFAS-free.

The new reverse osmosis plant is designed to eliminate sediment and other particles so H2GO can give give its customers the cleanest water possible.