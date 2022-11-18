Half brother of Miyonna Jones charged with her murder

(Jahreese Jones: Photo Courtesy: Wilmington Police Department)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jahreese Jones has now been charged with the first degree murder of Miyonna Jones, the missing teen whose body was found in Pender County on Thursday following a two week search.

Jones has been in custody since early November on separate charges, along with his girlfriend, Randi Johnson.

These latest charges come one day after Wilmington Police and the New Hanover County District Attorney held a news conference to announce Miyonna Jones’ body had been found. The investigation into her disappearance led to a search at the New Hanover County landfill, but officials announced on Thursday her body was found in Pender County.

Jahreese Jones will appear in a New Hanover County courtroom Friday morning, along with Judy McKnight, who has been charged with obstruction of justice.

