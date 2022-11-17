Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

A connection between a missing 16-year-old and a search at the New Hanover County Landfill was made Monday afternoon by Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Williams said police searched the New Hanover County landfill for Miyonna Jones for the last two weeks, with the help of New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, landfill staff, Brunswick Search Rescue, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire and the Cue Center for Missing Persons.

Although the landfill was the center of the search, David would not reveal what led investigators to Pender County, where the teen’s body was ultimately found early Thursday morning.

Jones’ half-brother Jahreese Jones and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are being charged in this case. Jahreese Jones has been in custody since early November on separate charges. Murder charges are anticipated.

“This is an active ongoing investigation, we’re making sure anyone involved is prosecuted to the fullest extent for this despicable crime,” Chief Williams said.

“In the entire time I have been in this office, I’ve never seen a more extensive investigation to bring a child home as I’ve personally been witnessing the past 2 weeks,” David said.

